Dr. Star Nixon, an orthopedic surgeon, has joined the pediatric orthopedic medical staff at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. Nixon holds a medical degree and a master's in public health from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and undergraduate degrees in biology and public health from the University of North Carolina. She completed her residency at the University of Colorado and a fellowship in pediatric orthopedics at the University of Michigan.

