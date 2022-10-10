Matt Boyle has been hired as chief advancement officer at Catholic Charities of Central Colorado while Virginia "Jen" Drummond has joined the organization as family connections director. Boyle replaces Sarah Tremmel, who is retiring. He began his career in the for-profit arena, holding positions at Unisys Corp. and Merrill Lynch. He then switched to the not-for-profit world, holding various leadership positions including initial executive director of the Connecticut Federation of Catholic School Parents, the first director of development for Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital in New Haven, Conn., and director of development for the Archdiocese of Denver. Drummond has 13 years of nonprofit experience. She is an engineer turned nonprofit leader, having earned both a bachelor's degree and a master's in mechanical engineering.
Bailey Gonzalez and Anne Walker, both of Colorado Springs, have been named the 2022-23 co-chairs of the Society for Marketing Professional Services Southern Colorado Committee. Gonzalez is the marketing manager for Basis Partners, a transportation engineering consulting firm. Walker is the business development manager for QK, a civil engineering and landscape architectural firm.
Dr. Anna Valentine has joined the Department of Pediatric Endocrinology at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, as an instructor, while Hailey Prescott has joined the Department of Pediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine as a pediatric nurse practitioner. Valentine previously served as a pediatric endocrinology fellow at the University of Colorado and Children's Hospital Colorado. Prescott previously served as a pediatric nurse practitioner in pediatric bone marrow transplant at the University of Minnesota.