Bambi Struck, a certified adult gerontology nurse practitioner, has joined Optum’s east Colorado Springs location, 6340 Barnes Road. She specializes in family medicine. Struck graduated from the University of Colorado in 2016 with a master’s degree in nursing. Lauren Phillips, a certified physician assistant, has joined Optum’s Medical Center Point location. Phillips’ specialty is dermatology. She graduated from Western University of Health Sciences with a master’s degree in physician assistant studies in 2011.

Send information for Movers & Shakers to [email protected]