Paul DiBello and Scott Lindquist have joined R9B as senior vice president of global business development and vice president of North American enterprise sales, respectively. DiBello had been vice president of global business development for Virtu Corp. in Washington, D.C., and was a sales executive with iSIGHT Partners, RedSeal Systems and Arbor Networks. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from Princeton University. Lindquist was executive director of sales-northeast for NetSPI and managed sales for at Virtu, iSIGHT and RedSeal. He has a bachelor's degree in education from the former Dowling College in New York.

