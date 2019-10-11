Laura Figgie, Tanya Duboue, Jessica Kouri and Eugene Fistani, registered investment advisers with Colorado Springs-based Ent Credit Union’s broker/dealer CUSO Financial Services, recently received national CFS 2018 Pacesetter Awards for outstanding performance. Figgie, a 10-time award winner, and Duboue, a six-time winner, each received the Silver Pacesetter Award. Fistani and two-time award winner Kouri received Bronze Pacesetter Awards. The awards recognize top registered financial advisers from among hundreds of CFS credit union and bank programs nationwide; recipients are honored for generating significant revenue while providing high quality investment and retirement planning services to member clients.