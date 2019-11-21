Zakary Watson has joined Big Sea, a St. Petersburg, Fla., digital marketing agency, as the office director of its Colorado Springs location. She has more than 10 years of digital marketing and custom content experience with Peak Vista Community Health Centers in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Taekwondo Center in Monument and SheKnows Media in New York as a free-lance content writer. She has a bachelor's degree in communications and media studies from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and a master's degree in organization leadership from Colorado State University Global.
Movers & Shakers: Zakary Watson
