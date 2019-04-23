William Mast
William Mast, innovation and technology lead, Transportation Department, Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments

 Courtesy Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments
William Mast has been hired as innovation and technology lead in the Transportation Department of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments. He was geographic information system (GIS) lead/planner for Tetra Tech,  GIS asset manager/operations superintendent for the town of Castle Rock and GIS analyst for the city of Colorado Springs. He has a bachelor's degree in geography and environmental studies from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

