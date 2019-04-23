William Mast has been hired as innovation and technology lead in the Transportation Department of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments. He was geographic information system (GIS) lead/planner for Tetra Tech, GIS asset manager/operations superintendent for the town of Castle Rock and GIS analyst for the city of Colorado Springs. He has a bachelor's degree in geography and environmental studies from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Movers & Shakers: William Mast
- By: Wayne Heilman
Wayne Heilman
