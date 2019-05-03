William Ayen and Chris Vadala were recently appointed treasurer and secretary, respectively, of the Ent Credit Union Board of Directors. Ayen has been an Ent board member since 2013 and also served on its supervisory committee. He retired last year as senior instructor of information systems at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He also held administrative positions at Colorado Technical University and the Air Force Academy and is a retired Air Force officer. Vadala joined the Ent board in 2017 and had served on the supervisory committee. He is chief operating officer of USA Volleyball and held several executive positions with the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Movers & Shakers: William Ayen and Chris Vadala
- By: Wayne Heilman
