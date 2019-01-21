Wayne Vanderschuere has been named president of the Pikes Peak Library District board of trustees. He replaces Kathleen Owings, who was term-limited on the board. She served as president from 2012 to 2014 and in 2018. Vanderschuere retired in 2017 from Colorado Springs Utilities as general manager of water services after 16 years . He also worked in management roles for Duke Energy and Con Edison. Vanderschuere served five years in the Marine Corps after receiving a bachelor’s degree in management and engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy.
