Walter Glover, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the U.S. Olympic Endowment, has recently been elected to the board of directors of the YMCA of the USA. He has been with the endowment for three years after spending more than 15 years at the U.S. Olympic Committee as chief financial officer and other roles. He also spent 20 years with Philip Morris USA in financial management positions and is an Air Force veteran. He is immediate past chair of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region and is a board member of Ent Federal Credit Union, Colorado Springs Sports Corp. and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from North Carolina A&T State University and a master's degree in business administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Movers & Shakers: Walter Glover
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
