Victoria Salser
Victoria Salser, transportation manager, Silver Key Senior Services

 Courtesy Silver Key Senior Services
Victoria Salser has been promoted to transportation manager for Silver Key Senior Services. She previously was transportation service supervisor and has been with the nonprofit since 2012. She spent a year as a purchasing assistant at Tech For Less. Salser has a bachelor's degree in design and merchandising from Chadron State College.

