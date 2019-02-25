Victoria Salser has been promoted to transportation manager for Silver Key Senior Services. She previously was transportation service supervisor and has been with the nonprofit since 2012. She spent a year as a purchasing assistant at Tech For Less. Salser has a bachelor's degree in design and merchandising from Chadron State College.
Movers & Shakers: Victoria Salser
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
Most Read
-
New city road to connect UCCS main and growing west campuses
-
Trump goes after Spike Lee after Oscars speech and 'BlacKkKlansman' win
-
2019 Oscars blog: A surprising end to a brisk Academy Awards ceremony
-
New Devil's Playground trail up Pikes Peak coming this summer
-
Godfather of Manitou arts scene is 87, and still living a legacy of love