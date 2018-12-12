Victoria McColm, risk manager for nearly 28 years for the city of Colorado Springs, has been appointed to a term expiring July 1, 2022, on the Special Funds Board for Workers' Compensation Self Insurers by Gov. John Hickenlooper. The fund distributes money from the Workers' Compensation Special Self-Insured Fund to employees of self-insured companies that declare bankruptcy or have insufficient reserves to pay claims. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Movers & Shakers: Victoria MColm
