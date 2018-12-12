Victoria McColm
Victoria McColm, member, Special Fund Board for Workers' Compensation Self Insurers

Victoria McColm, risk manager for nearly 28 years for the city of Colorado Springs, has been appointed to a term expiring July 1, 2022, on the Special Funds Board for Workers' Compensation Self Insurers by Gov. John Hickenlooper. The fund distributes money from the Workers' Compensation Special Self-Insured Fund to employees of self-insured companies that declare bankruptcy or have insufficient reserves to pay claims. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

