Valerie Anders
Valerie Anders, director of finance, Silver Key Senior Services

Valerie Anders has joined Silver Key Senior Services as director of finance. She has more than 20 years of experience in finance, accounting and business management. She was executive director of Rocky Mountain PACE, vice president of business operations at Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care and business office manager at Springs Village Care Center. She has a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Phoenix.

