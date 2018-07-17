Valerie Anders has joined Silver Key Senior Services as director of finance. She has more than 20 years of experience in finance, accounting and business management. She was executive director of Rocky Mountain PACE, vice president of business operations at Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care and business office manager at Springs Village Care Center. She has a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Phoenix.
Movers & Shakers: Valerie Anders
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
- Palliative Care
- Hospice
- Caregiving
- Valerie Anders Valerie Anders
- Silver Key Senior Services
- Business Administration
- University Of Phoenix
- Movers & Shakers
- Director Of Rocky Mountain Pace , Vice President Of Business Operations
- Springs Village Care Center
- Director Of Finance
- Business Office Manager
- Executive Director
- Finance
- Pikes Peak Hospice
- Business Management
- Movers And Shakers
- Business
- Colorado Springs
- Valerie Anders
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Read
-
Adams Mountain Cafe sues Manitou Springs, property owners over loss of parking lot
-
Readers react: Many boos, a few cheers as Sky Sox reveal new team name finalists
-
Rocky Mountain Oysters? Sky Sox reveal five finalists for team's new name
-
El Paso County coroner seeking to block release of slain deputy's autopsy
-
Grand jury indicts Colorado Springs police officer in April shooting near airport