Troy Roberts
Tory Roberts, chairman, board of directors, Precision Metalforming Association

 Precision Metalforming Association
Troy Roberts recently was elected chairman of the board for the Precision Metalforming Association. He is CEO of Colorado Springs-based Qualtek Manufacturing and will serve a one-year term. He had been president and chief operating officer of Aida America Corp. in Dayton, Ohio, where he spent 20 years as an executive. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

