Troy Roberts recently was elected chairman of the board for the Precision Metalforming Association. He is CEO of Colorado Springs-based Qualtek Manufacturing and will serve a one-year term. He had been president and chief operating officer of Aida America Corp. in Dayton, Ohio, where he spent 20 years as an executive. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Austin.
Movers & Shakers: Troy Roberts
- By: Wayne Heilman
Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
