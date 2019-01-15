Traci Marques was recently named to the Colorado Workforce Development Council by former Gov. John Hickenlooper. Marques, whose term will run through Nov. 1, 2021, is replacing Glen Rosentrater, who resigned. She is executive director and CEO of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center in Colorado Springs, where she worked in a variety of management roles for 6½ years. She previously worked for First Command Financial Planning and ERA Shields Real Estate. She has a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications management from the University of Indiana.
