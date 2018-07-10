Dr. Toni Green-Cheatwood, vice president of primary and specialty care strategy and a breast surgeon with Centura Health, has been elected president of the Colorado Springs Osteopathic Foundation. Dr. Scott Robinson, family medicine residency program director at Peak Vista Community Health Centers, is past president; Dr. Sidney Rubinow, a retired doctor, is president-elect; Richard Dodge, senior vice president of wealth management for UBS Financial Services, is treasurer, and Mike Steppenbacker, director of corporate banking at Ent Credit Union, is secretary.
Submit item
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.