Tom Ashley, president of ANB Bank’s Colorado Springs operations, received the 2019 Bankers of Distinction Award from the Colorado Bankers Association. The award recognizes the involvement and support of local institutions and people. Ashley serves on the boards of Cheyenne Village, Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, Tessa of Colorado Springs, Ronald McDonald House and the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC. Ashley joined the bank in 2015 and was promoted to president in 2016.
