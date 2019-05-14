Todd Brost and Jeff Sherk recently joined Numerica Corp. to head the Fort Collins-based company's space situational awareness team in Colorado Springs. Both are retired Air Force colonels, each with nearly 30 years of experience in space operations, test acquisition, intelligence and war planning. Brost is director of special programs and was the first director of the National Space Defense Center at Schriever Air Force Base. Sherk is director of strategic programs and previously worked for Metis Technology Systems and Shafer Corp. in Colorado Springs. He was assistant to the director of the Missile Defense Agency and focused on space superiority, directed energy, hypersonic and missile defense programs.