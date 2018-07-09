To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.
MOVERS & SHAKERS
Movers & Shakers: Timothy Dienst
- By: Timothy Dienst, CEO of the Ute Pass Regional Health Service District, was appointed by Gov. John Hickenlooper to be the regional chairman of the State Emergency Medical and Trauma Services Advisory Council. Dienst has been the district’s CEO since 2000 and a firefighter/paramedic since 1976. He has a bachelor’s degree in geology, geography and energy science and a master’s degree in public administration, both from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
- Geography Of Colorado
- Western United States
- Timothy Dienst Timothy Dienst
- Regional Health Service District
- Firefighter
- Ute
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Paramedic
- U.s. Route 24
- Ute Pass
- Regional Council Chair
- Ceo
- University Of Colorado At Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- State Emergency Medical And Trauma Services Advisory Council
- Energy Science
- Colorado
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Read
-
Hawaii just banned your favorite sunscreen to protect its coral reefs
-
Raising Cane's bringing its popular chicken fingers to Colorado Springs
-
David Ramsey: Tim Tebow is headed to Baseball Heaven ... and the Mets
-
Colorado Springs School District 11 giving every K-8 student a free supply kit
-
Spring Creek fire becomes fourth-largest blaze in Colorado history