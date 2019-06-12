Celebrity chefs Tim Ma and Brother Luck have joined the chef advisory board of Colorado Springs-based FoodMaven, which operates an online marketplace for surplus food in the Colorado Springs and Denver areas. Ma has operated several well-know restaurants in the Washington, D.C., area, including American Son in the Eaton Hotel, where he is a food consultant to the hotel's Wild Days rooftop bar and other in-house operations. Luck owns Four by Brother Luck and Lucky Dumpling, both in downtown Colorado Springs, and has appeared on "Top Chef," "Chopped" and other network cooking shows. Both focus on locally sourced food and reducing food waste.
Movers & Shakers: Tim Ma and Brother Luck
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
