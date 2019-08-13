Tim Lawson has joined Colorado Springs-based cybersecurity provider root9B as executive vice president, global sales. He spent six years with computer security giant Symantec in Oregon as North American channel sales and marketing director and other sales executive posts and two years with Access Information Management in Oregon as regional vice president. He also started a web design firm and was an executive with a software company in Oregon. He has a bachelor's degree in internet marketing and web development with Strayer University.

