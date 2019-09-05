Tim Connors of Forbush Legal recently was elected president of the Colorado Springs Executives Association. He has worked for Wells Fargo, The Ressler Law Firm, the Department of Homeland Security and the Coast Guard. Other officers are: Kody Miller of ALink Insurance, vice president; Kelly Miller of Waste Management, secretary; Jessica Maloney of American Portable Services, treasurer; and Andy Meng of Timberline Webworks, past president.
