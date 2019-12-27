The Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs has appointed Thomas Hartwell as executive chef and Chris Karpov as front office director.
Hartwell will lead the resort and club's culinary offerings for members and guests, which include four restaurants, lounges and in-room dining. He most recently worked as chef de cuisine at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada after holding positions at several high-end hotels and resorts.
Karpov will oversee front desk operations, guest services, concierges and the reservations team. He recently served as front office operations director at the Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego and has held hospitality industry positions at a series of hotel and resort properties.
