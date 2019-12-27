Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 24F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 24F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.