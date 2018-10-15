Thomas Brattle "Toby" Gannett of Colorado Springs has been appointed global practice chairman of board and CEO services for N2Growth, a Philadelphia area-based consulting and executive search firm. He had been an executive in residence at N2Growth for a year and president and CEO of BCR Management, a Colorado Springs-based consulting firm, for seven years. He also was a partner and CEO of Palisades Senior Housing for four years and a partner and vice president of Dunn and Associates Inc. for 12 years. He has bachelor's degrees in philosophy and history from Colorado College and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Movers & Shakers: Thomas Gannett
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
