Thomas Brattle Gannett
Thomas Brattle "Toby" Gannett, global practice chair, board and CEO services, N2Growth

 Courtesy N2Growth
Thomas Brattle "Toby" Gannett of Colorado Springs has been appointed global practice chairman of board and CEO services for N2Growth, a Philadelphia area-based consulting and executive search firm. He had been an executive in residence at N2Growth for a year and president and CEO of BCR Management, a Colorado Springs-based consulting firm, for seven years. He also was a partner and CEO of Palisades Senior Housing for four years and a partner and vice president of Dunn and Associates Inc. for 12 years. He has bachelor's degrees in philosophy and history from Colorado College and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

