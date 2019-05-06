Theo Reiter
Theo Reiter, director of campus operations, Catholic Charities of Central Colorado

 Courtesy Catholic Charities of Central Colorado
Theo Reiter was promoted to be campus operations director at the Marian House for Catholic Charities of Central Colorado. He joined the nonprofit in 2008 to run the soup kitchen after a long career in the restaurant and hospitality industry, including managing the restaurant at the Country Club of Colorado and working on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship in Hawaii. He has an associate's degree in accounting from Denver Technical College.

