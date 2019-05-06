Theo Reiter was promoted to be campus operations director at the Marian House for Catholic Charities of Central Colorado. He joined the nonprofit in 2008 to run the soup kitchen after a long career in the restaurant and hospitality industry, including managing the restaurant at the Country Club of Colorado and working on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship in Hawaii. He has an associate's degree in accounting from Denver Technical College.
Movers & Shakers: Theo Reiter
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
May 6
-
May 6
-
May 6
-
May 6
-
May 6
-
May 6
-
May 7
-
May 7
-
May 7
-
May 7
Most Read
-
Methodical rise preceded spectacular fall for Air Force Academy commandant Kristin Goodwin
-
The best New York-style pizza is at beloved Colorado Springs neighborhood eatery | Pikes Pick
-
5 teens crash car into pole after leaving prom in north Colorado Springs
-
Report finds Afghanistan to be broke, starving, lawless
-
Crews respond to fire at northwest Colorado Springs strip mall early Monday