Tami Godsey

Tami Godsey, senior director of conference and event planning, Junior Achievement USA

 Picasa

Tami Godsey, senior director of conference and event planning for Junior Achievement USA in Colorado Springs, has been awarded the nonprofit's "MVP" Award. The award honors Junior Achievement employees who "exemplify values and behaviors that provide the model for the students" it serves, according to a news release. The award is selected by a committee of national and local representatives, who selected Godsey and Michelle Anderson, president of Junior Achievement of Maine. Godsey has been with the nonprofit for 29 years in operations, program management and events management at the national and local levels.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.

Tags

Load comments