Tami Godsey, senior director of conference and event planning for Junior Achievement USA in Colorado Springs, has been awarded the nonprofit's "MVP" Award. The award honors Junior Achievement employees who "exemplify values and behaviors that provide the model for the students" it serves, according to a news release. The award is selected by a committee of national and local representatives, who selected Godsey and Michelle Anderson, president of Junior Achievement of Maine. Godsey has been with the nonprofit for 29 years in operations, program management and events management at the national and local levels.
Movers & Shakers: Tami Godsey
- By The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Raising Cane's nears opening of second Colorado Springs location
-
FoodMaven lands more venture capital as funding declines in state, nation
-
Colorado Springs theaters strive to offer moviegoers an experience — bigger, fancier, foodier
-
Movers & Shakers:
-
Colorado Springs Airport again offers holiday half-price parking