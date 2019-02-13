Tamera Dunseth Rosenbaum has been promoted to chief nursing officer of UCHealth Memorial Hospital from associate chief nursing officer, overseeing the Memorial Hospital North campus. She has been with the hospital system for 13 years and has also served as director of cardiovascular, neurosciences and critical care services. Dunseth Rosenbaum has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southern Illinois University and a master’s degree in nursing administration from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. She is pursuing a doctoral degree in nursing practice at the University of Colorado Denver.
