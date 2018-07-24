Suzi Arnold has joined The Independence Center as an independent living specialist with a benefits emphasis. She previously was community information systems project manager for Pikes Peak United Way for five years and held various positions with the Girl Scouts of Colorado for 20 years.
Movers & Shakers: Suzi Arnold
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
