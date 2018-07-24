Suzi Arnold
Suzi Arnold has joined The Independence Center as an independent living specialist with a benefits emphasis. She previously was community information systems project manager for Pikes Peak United Way for five years and held various positions with the Girl Scouts of Colorado for 20 years.

