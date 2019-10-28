Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health, has been appointed to a three-year term on the Colorado Commission on Family Medicine.
She was appointed director of the public health agency in February after serving as interim director since September 2018. She has been with the department for more than 18 years, starting as an environmental health specialist.
She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and a master’s degree in business administration from Colorado Technical University.
Submit an item
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.