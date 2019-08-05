Susan Lynch has been appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer of Colorado Springs-based defense contractor Vectrus. She has more than 25 years of financial management experience, holding similar titles at Sungard Availability Services in Pennsylvania; Hitachi Data Systems in Santa Clara, Calif.; Raytheon Technical Services in Reston, Va.; and various financial roles with Honeywell International in New Jersey and Geonex in the Tampa, Fla., area. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan.
