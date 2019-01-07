Steve Shear has joined Central Bank & Trust as executive vice president, director of treasury and commercial services. He has more than 13 years of banking experience, including positions as regional director of Sunflower Bank, director of treasury management at First Western Trust and various roles at JPMorgan Chase. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder.
Movers & Shakers: Steve Shear
