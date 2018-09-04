Steve Rodemer, a criminal defense attorney in the Law Office of Steven Rodemer in Colorado Springs, has been selected to the 2018 Colorado Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters publication. The award is based on a statewide survey of lawyers and an independent research evaluation that include peer reviews by practice area. He also was named to the list in 2014, 2015 and 2017. He has owned the practice for five years and previously was a partner in another local law practice for four years and a deputy district attorney in the 4th Judicial District for three years.
