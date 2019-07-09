Steve Mack has joined Envida of Colorado Springs as finance and strategy director. He held executive financial roles at TRG Arts, Innov Wire Technology, Diamond Wire Material Technologies, all in Colorado Springs, and America Online in Virginia. He has a bachelor’s degree in Russian and international studies from the College of William and Mary and master’s degrees in accounting from the University of Colorado at Denver and in business administration from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.
