Staci Stang has joined Jackson Creek Senior Living in Monument as wellness director. She has more than 20 years of experience in health care at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, Madigan Army Hospital and MultiCare Health System, all in Tacoma, Wash., and at Denver Health, Rural Metro, The Medical Center of Aurora and Hospice of St. John in Colorado. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in nursing education from Norwich University. Stang also is an emergency and trauma nurse in the Army Reserve in Colorado Springs.
