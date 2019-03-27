Sierra Cortez and Breya Williams have recently joined The Independence Center as community advocacy coordinator and human resource specialist, respectively. Cortez has worked for the Girl Scouts of Central Texas and Texas Lutheran University, where she received a bachelor's degree in social innovation and entrepreneurship. Williams has five years of executive administration experience and received a communications degree from Sam Houston State University.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.

Tags

Business Writer

Business Writer

Load comments