Sierra Cortez and Breya Williams have recently joined The Independence Center as community advocacy coordinator and human resource specialist, respectively. Cortez has worked for the Girl Scouts of Central Texas and Texas Lutheran University, where she received a bachelor's degree in social innovation and entrepreneurship. Williams has five years of executive administration experience and received a communications degree from Sam Houston State University.
Movers & Shakers: Sierra Cortez and Breya Williams
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
