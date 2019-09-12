Sidney Rubinow, a retired obstetrics and gynecology physician, has been elected president of the Colorado Springs Osteopathic Foundation, replacing Toni Green-Wheatwood, vice president of primary and specialty care strategy and a breast surgeon with Centura Health. She will serve as immediate past president. Glenn Schlabs, a retired Colorado Springs attorney, is president-elect. Richard Dodge, senior vice president of wealth management at UBS Financial Services, is the foundation's treasurer and Mike Steppenbacker, director of corporate banking at Ent Credit Union, is secretary.
Movers & Shakers: Sidney Rubinow
- By The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
