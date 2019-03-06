Three Compassion International executives have recently been promoted. Sidney Muisyo was promoted to senior vice president of Global Program for Colorado Springs-based Compassion, replacing Mark Yeadon, who is retiring July 1 after 35 years with the ministry. Muisyo was vice president of Compassion’s Africa region and has been with the ministry since 2002. Ken Caldwell, who joined Compassion in 2017, was promoted from senior vice president of innovation to senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Mark Hanlon, who has spent more than 40 years with the ministry, was promoted to senior vice president of strategic relationships from senior vice president of global marketing and engagement.
