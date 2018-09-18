Colorado Springs-based defense contractor Braxton Technologies has hired Shaun Stuger as general manager of business development and services and promoted Heidi Wright to director of technical marketing. Alyssa Straub was promoted by the parent company to be human resources director at Braxton Science & Technology Group.
Stuger had been senior manager, U.S. business development, for Raytheon Co. in Colorado Springs.
Wright was a solutions architect for Braxton Technologies and Straub was human resources manager at Braxton Science & Technology Group.
