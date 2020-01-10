Sheva Willoughby

Sheva Willoughby of RTA Architects in Colorado Springs has been named to the American Institute of Architects Colorado board of directors to represent its south region. She has been with RTA for 4½ years, starting as an intern. She has a bachelor's degree in environmental design from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a master's degree in architecture from the University of Colorado at Denver.

