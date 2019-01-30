Sheva Willoughby, an architect with RTA Architects in Colorado Springs, has been elected as the south director of the American Institute of Architects Colorado. She has been with RTA for 3½ years and completed internships at Davis Partnership Architects and Marc Diament Architecture, both of Denver. She has a bachelor’s degree in environmental design from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Colorado at Denver.
