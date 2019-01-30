Sheva Willoughby
Caption +

Sheva Willoughby, south director, American Institute of Architects Colorado

 Courtesy AIA Colorado
Show MoreShow Less

Sheva Willoughby, an architect with RTA Architects in Colorado Springs, has been elected as the south director of the American Institute of Architects Colorado. She has been with RTA for 3½ years and completed internships at Davis Partnership Architects and Marc Diament Architecture, both of Denver. She has a bachelor’s degree in environmental design from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Colorado at Denver.

Submit item

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.

Tags

Business Writer

Business Writer

Load comments