Sherry Martin has recently joined The Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society in Colorado Springs as patient service director. She has more than 30 years of experience in oncology social work, including eight years at the Penrose Cancer Center in Colorado Springs, 10 years at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Oklahoma City, 12 years with Integris Health and five years with the Hospice of Oklahoma County. She has a master's degree in social work from the University of Oklahoma.

