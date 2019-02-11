Sherri Sharp has been promoted by Peak Vista Community Health Centers to vice president of behavioral health for the Pikes Peak and East Central regions. She had been director of behavioral health and a behavioral health provider to Peak Vista and a behavioral health consultant to AspenPointe Community Mental Health. She completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Indiana University Northwest and received a doctoral degree in psychology from Ball State University.
