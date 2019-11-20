Shannon Baumgartner

Shannon Baumgarter, board of directors member, Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity

Shannon Baumgartner has been elected to the board of directors of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity. She is an architectural designer and worked with the nonprofit on the design of its Dale Street townhomes while working as an intern last year with Colorado Springs-based LGA Studios. She had worked 11 years as a program manager for Interim HealthCare Inc. of Colorado Springs. She has a master's degree in architecture from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, and a bachelor's degree in architecture and interior design from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh-Online Division.

