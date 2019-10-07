Financial services giant RBC Wealth Management has added the Pann/DeYoung Wealth Management Group to its Colorado Springs office. The group is composed of senior vice presidents-financial advisers Scott Pann and Donnie DeYoung.
Pann and DeYoung have 33 and 31 years of experience, respectively. They joined RBC from UBS Financial Services. The Pann/DeYoung team manages about $325 million in client assets. RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, has $384 billion in client assets with more than 1,900 financial advisers who operate in 170 locations in 42 states.
