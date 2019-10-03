Movers & Shakers: Scott C. Todd

Scott C. Todd has been named president of One Child Matters, a Colorado Springs-based international child development organization.
Todd has 15 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, including positions with Springs-based Compassion International; serving as board chairman for Accord, a network of Christian relief and development organizations; and founding and serving as board chairman for Live58, which works to alleviate global poverty.
Todd also has worked as a scientist and medical researcher; he has a doctorate in molecular biology from the University of California San Diego and has done post doctoral work in oncology and immunology at Stanford University in California.