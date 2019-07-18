Sarah Stowell and Lori Lechner have joined Re/Max Properties in Colorado Springs.

Stowell works at the company's south office. She previously operated her own real estate agency and owned Triple S Brewing Co., both in Colorado Springs, and worked in the prosecuting attorney's office in Tacoma, Wash. She has a bachelor's degree in multi/interdisciplinary studies from Western Washington University.

Lechner works in the company's downtown office. She has worked with Aspen View Homes, Classic Homes, Vantage Homes and Keller Homes.

