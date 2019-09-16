Sarah Bidon, a counselor at Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, will receive the 2019 Bishop Joseph M. Sullivan Award from Catholic Charities USA during its annual gathering next week in Albuquerque, N.M. She will be the third Catholic Charities of Central Colorado employee to receive the award after Kathy Thayer in 2015 and Barbara O'Connell Gargus in 2004. The award recognizes a Catholic Charities employee for work with children, youth and families. Bidon has worked at Catholic Charities of Central Colorado since 1996. She has a master's degree in counseling from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Movers & Shakers: Sarah Bidon
- By The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Ent to break ground on new headquarters in Colorado Springs
-
Lockheed opens Colorado Springs lab for space simulations
-
Former NSA chief, Blackberry CEO headline cyber symposium in Colorado Springs
-
White House official: Opportunity zones benefit 35 million, not just rich
-
Kaiser workers in Colorado vote to strike against health care giant