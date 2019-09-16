Sarah Bidon

Sarah Bidon, 2019 Bishop Joseph M. Sullivan Award winner, Catholic Charities USA

 Courtesy Catholic Charities of Central Colorado

Sarah Bidon, a counselor at Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, will receive the 2019 Bishop Joseph M. Sullivan Award from Catholic Charities USA during its annual gathering next week in Albuquerque, N.M. She will be the third Catholic Charities of Central Colorado employee to receive the award after Kathy Thayer in 2015 and Barbara O'Connell Gargus in 2004. The award recognizes a Catholic Charities employee for work with children, youth and families. Bidon has worked at Catholic Charities of Central Colorado since 1996. She has a master's degree in counseling from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

