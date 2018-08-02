Samuel Elliott and Greg Burdette have joined Amnet as senior sales architects. Elliott is a co-founder of database startup Tejon Technologies Inc., handling business development, and has a bachelor’s degree in innovation from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Burdette held sales jobs in Dallas with Logix Communications, Level 3 Communications and AT&T Corp. and has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Midwestern State University.
