Samuel Elliot, business technology adviser at Colorado Springs-based Amnet, received the 2018 Emerging Leader of the Year Award from the Colorado Technology Association during its annual Apex Awards Wednesday in Denver. He is a co-founder of database startup Tejon Technologies Inc., handling business development, and has a bachelor’s degree in innovation from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He has been involved in starting several technology and young professional groups.
Movers & Shakers: Samuel Elliot
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
Most Read
-
Expert: Acosta video distributed by White House was doctored
-
Colorado Springs faith-based foster care/adoption program celebrates 10th anniversary
-
Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies around Colorado Springs
-
Colorado Springs Airport's plan to sell 88 acres in business park coincides with Amazon opening tent delivery station
-
Northern California wildfire nearly quadruples in size; five found dead in vehicles