Samuel Elliot, business technology adviser at Colorado Springs-based Amnet, received the 2018 Emerging Leader of the Year Award from the Colorado Technology Association during its annual Apex Awards Wednesday in Denver. He is a co-founder of database startup Tejon Technologies Inc., handling business development, and has a bachelor’s degree in innovation from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He has been involved in starting several technology and young professional groups.

