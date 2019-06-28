Ryan Panariso has been promoted to community bank president of ANB Bank's southern region in Colorado Springs. He joined the bank in 2017 as vice president of commercial lending. He has more than 13 years of financial services experience as vice president of Lincoln Capital Management in Dallas, management posts with two Texas credit unions and as a lender with Ent Credit Union and FirstBank. He has a bachelor's degree in business management from Evangel University.
Movers & Shakers: Ryan Panariso
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Search is on for Colorado deputy who has been missing since Tuesday
-
15 things to do around Colorado Springs this weekend
-
Hugs and tears as Air Force Academy basic training signals end for some, beginnings for others
-
Pikes Peak Brewing Co. to open second location — expanding to Colorado Springs
-
Monument police chief retired a day after entire department asked town to oust him