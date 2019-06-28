Ryan Panariso has been promoted to community bank president of ANB Bank's southern region in Colorado Springs. He joined the bank in 2017 as vice president of commercial lending. He has more than 13 years of financial services experience as vice president of Lincoln Capital Management in Dallas, management posts with two Texas credit unions and as a lender with Ent Credit Union and FirstBank. He has a bachelor's degree in business management from Evangel University.

